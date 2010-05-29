Trending

Best Blu-ray player up to £150, Awards 2010. Aggressively priced and exceptionally gifted. Tested at £150

5 Star Rating

Best Blu-ray player up to £150, Awards 2010. The ’S370 is a simply stunning Blu-ray achievement

  • Scintillating Blu-ray images
  • excellent DVD upscaling
  • detailed, balanced sound
  • superb timing

  • Nothing at this price

Readers' Award winner 2010


2009's equivalent model, the BDP-S360, was a superb budget deck. Not only was picture and sound quality best-in-class, but pricing was extremely aggressive.

The good news is that Sony has taken the same policy with the 'S370 from the outset – ­this is the cheapest model we've seen in a while, and we've already seen it online for as little as £150.

Fine array of features
But the good news doesn't stop there. Besides Blu-ray, DVD and CD, this machine even spins SACD discs. Not only that, but it can stream a DSD signal (Digital Stream Direct), to a compatible home cinema receiver.

Sony has also paid more attention to file support. Last year's models were rather limited, but the 'S370 is compatible with MKV, AVCHD and DivX files, among others.

There are two USB inputs, one of which can be used to attach an external hard drive so you can view the stored contents.

Wi-fi isn't included as standard ­– ­­­­ you'll need Sony's optional dongle for the full wireless experience.

iPhone/iPod Touch control
One new feature is the ability to control the player with an iPhone or iPod Touch.

The Sony has to be linked to a home network and you also need to download Sony's free BD Remote app from the iTunes store and register your device with the player. In practice it works smoothly and with little fuss.

Whatever type of disc is being played, the 'S370 is the most potent deck at this price point today. Blu-ray images boast remarkable depth and clarity – the attention to detail during Terminator Salvation is spectacular.

Sony's colour balance is superb too: it's capable of displaying greater degrees of subtlety than any other machine.

Talented with sound too
The ‘S370's talents extend to sound performance, too. The Sony edges out other players for outright resolution, but of greater significance is that it provides a wonderfully balanced, focused sound.

Whether listening to Faithless on SACD or the Gorillaz on CD, the Sony's extra insight and excellent timing ensures you're thoroughly entertained.

What you have with the Sony BDP-S370 is a fabulous package that combines top-drawer performance, a fine smattering of features and quite incredible value for money.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDolby TrueHD

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Number of Discs1
Dual-Layer Media SupportedYes
Media FormatsBD-RE

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

General Information

Product NameSony BDP-S370
Product ModelBDP-S370
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberBDPS370B

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsAVCHD

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • BDP-S370 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control
Energy StarYes
Environmental CertificationENERGY STAR

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate2 kg
Width43 cm
Depth20.6 cm
Height3.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions3.6 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 20.6 cm (D)

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year