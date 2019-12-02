New Sonos Cyber Monday deals save you up to 28% off

Looking for Sonos Cyber Monday savings? Good news, a new batch has arrived.

While the Sonos Beam, Playbase and Playbar have enjoyed Black Friday weekend deals (which are still live) across a number of US retailers, Amazon has now slashed prices of the Sonos One, One SL and Play:5 speakers by up to 28 per cent too.

The One SL is at the end of the biggest discount, while the One and Play:5 are reduced by 25 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. They're all very generous discounts (as far as Sonos deals go) that anyone looking to start, or expand, a Sonos set-up should certainly jump on.

Sonos One $199 $149 at Amazon

This is the cheapest Sonos smart speaker – and now it's even cheaper. Get great sound, multi-room skills, Alexa voice control and access to every streaming service going. $50 off.View Deal

Sonos One SL $179 $129

Essentially the One (above) without a microphone and thus voice control capabilities. A successor to the Play:1, and the cheapest Sonos speaker in the current line-up, it has everything else the Sonos ecosystem delivers. $50 off.

View Deal

Sonos Play:5 $499 $399

The biggest Sonos speaker, the Play:5 will fill your room with powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure sound quality, but as an addition to a Sonos system it's a great option. $100 off.View Deal

