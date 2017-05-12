Tom DeVesto, the founder of Tivoli Audio and Cambridge Soundworks, has launched a new Wi-Fi radio. Called Como Audio Amico, it's made of marine plywood and finished in furniture-grade teak veneer.

Not only does it look very swish indeed, it also promises room-filling audio.

It's portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go. You'll need a Wi-Fi network in order to stream tunes from the internet, or you could use the built-in FM or DAB+ tuners to listen to the radio.

Spotify is the only music streaming service it works with though, which seems a little remedial in this day and age. Hopefully more will come onboard soon.

Bluetooth aptX is built in, giving you access to CD-quality audio. NFC also comes as standard, for one-touch pairing.

It also doubles as a multi-room system, letting you play different music in each room if you like, or just piping the same tune all through the house.

The radio comes with a remote control, or you can control it using the official app on your smartphone.

Amico is seeking funding on Kickstarter now, and has passed its goal of $50,000. If you want one, the early birds start at $260 (£202).

