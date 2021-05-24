New Apple TV 4K can stream audio from your TV to your HomePod thanks to eARC

The new Apple TV 4K can stream all of your TV's audio to a HomePod, or a pair of HomePods, even when you're not using your Apple TV. The new feature should work with games consoles such as a PS5 or Xbox Series X, as well as Blu-ray players and streaming devices.

"With HDMI ARC or eARC turned on, your Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) can receive high-quality audio from a supported TV and then play that audio through your HomePod speakers," reads the official Apple support guide.

The HomePod was discontinued earlier this year but it seems Apple isn't willing to cut ties with its first-ever smart speaker just yet. The newer HomePod Mini doesn't support this feature, which could be another reason to snap up a HomePod deal before it sells out.

You'll need a TV that supports HDMI eARC or ARC, of course, and the latest, second-generation Apple TV 4K box, which the company unveiled a few weeks ago at a virtual event.

To set your HomePod speaker or stereo pair as the default speaker for Apple TV, go to the Home screen on Apple TV and select "Settings > Video and Audio > Default Audio Output." Under Default Audio Output, make sure that HomePod is selected.

Then, under Audio Return Channel (Beta), select Play Television Audio. You'll know ARC or eARC is turned on when it says On (ARC) or On (eARC). Bingo – you should now be able to stream high-quality audio from your TV to your HomePod.

The new Apple TV 4K media streamer features a host of new features including HDR support with Dolby Vision at 60fps (including over AirPlay) and an all-new Siri Remote. It hit shelves in May in 32GB and 64GB variants, priced at £169 ($179, AU$249) and £189 ($199, AU$279) respectively.

