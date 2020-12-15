Best HomePod and HomePod Mini deals 2020

If you're an iOS loyal and looking for a superb smart speaker for all your Siri-controlled music playback needs, you should probably settle on an Apple HomePod – the original 'standard' HomePod (typically £279, $300, AU$469) if you can afford it, or the smaller, more affordable HomePod Mini (RRP £99, $99, AU$149) if you can't.

Both five-star members of the HomePod family are some of the best smart speakers around in their price bracket, offering excellent value sound, typically impressive Apple design and unrivalled user experiences for Apple device owners.

Discounts on newly-launched Apple products are rare but you might be lucky enough to spot a saving. We've scoured the net and listed today's lowest HomePod and HomePod Mini prices below...

Check out the best Apple deals available now

The HomePod is still the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy, throwing out a weighty and authoritative sound that trumps (albeit cheaper) rivals from Sonos and Amazon.

Both HomePods operate seamlessly, but there's no denying they're aimed at Apple users. In fact, you really need to be a dedicated Apple user to even consider the HomePods. After all, you need an iOS device to set them up, they don't have Bluetooth, and an Apple Music subscription is necessary if you want to make the most of their excellent music curation features (Apple Music is still the only streaming service that Siri can control, too).

With extra features, such as Intercom (which allows you to send messages between HomePods), being introduced in new iOS updates, the HomePods are smart speakers that will only get smarter.

The HomePod Mini, meanwhile, is even smaller than the new Amazon Echo Dot, but it delivers superb sonics thanks to Apple's S5 chip, which is said to analyse and optimise the performance over 180 times per second. We can't verify that but we can tell you that the resulting sound is engaging and mature; for a speaker of its size and price, it offers an astonishingly good performance.

If you're an Apple user in the market for a Siri-powered smart speaker, Apple's musical marvels are easily your best options.

MORE:

Read our full Apple HomePod review

Read our full Apple HomePod Mini review

Check out the best Apple deals available now

Our definitive guide to the best smart speakers