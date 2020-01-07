NAD announces flagship Masters M33 streaming amp

When is an amplifier not an amplifier? Why, when it's also a DAC and full, multi-room-compatible, hi-res streamer, that's when.

Announced at CES 2020, the NAD Masters M33 is just such a product. Yes, you can connect to it all of your existing music sources (it's got an array of digital and analogue inputs, including a phono) for amplification and distribution to your chosen, passive speakers (there are two sets of speaker terminals, so bi-wiring is possible), but it will also act as a source itself, thanks to the integration of the BluOS streaming platform.

This is actually the second such product from NAD, the first being the Masters M10. The Masters M33 sits above that, though, with a £3999 ($4999) price tag and enhanced specs that include 200W per channel amplification and Purifi’s Ultra-Quiet Amplification Technology, which apparently results in ultra-low distortion and noise. This is, in fact, the first integrated component to feature this Purifi technology, according to NAD.

(Image credit: NAD)

As well as BluOS support, which allows for hi-res streaming (including MQA) and multi-room integration with products from the likes of Bluesound and Dali, the NAD Masters M33 also has AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth on board. An HDMI connection with full support for eARC (Enhanced Audio Return channel) makes for seamless integration with a TV, too. Dirac Live Room Correction, meanwhile, can automatically tailor the sound to your room.

All told, this is an exceptionally well-specified bit of hi-fi kit and, thanks to two MDC (Modular Design Construction) sockets, it can even be upgraded in the future, should that become necessary.

NAD hasn't yet provided a launch date for the Masters M33, but we'll update this story once it has, and you can bet your bottom dollar we'll be first in line for a review sample once it becomes available.

