Just added to the NAD range, and due in the shops before the end of September, is the T 748 AV receiver, described as 'offering a combination of audiophile sound and quality high definition video at a surprisingly competitive price point.'

Selling for £795, its has seven channels of amplification, 3D passthrough capability, and full decoding for all high-resolution audio formats using what's said to be 'the most up- to-date high speed DSP'. Also available is NAD's EARS Enhanced Ambience Retrieval System to create surround sound from stereo material.

There are four HDMI inputs and one monitor out, with Audio Return Channel capability, and the T 748 also has a full set of analogue preouts, so that heftier power amps can be added to boost its output, which is quoted as 2x80W, or 7x40W with all channels driven.

Custom presets allow settings for each source component to be stored, the unit is designed for easy integration into custom installation control systems, and the onboard FM RDS/AM tuner can be supplemented with an add-on DB 2 DAB+ module. There's also a connection for the company's IPD 2 iPod dock.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook