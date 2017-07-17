Moon has announced a replacement for its well-regarded 600i integrated stereo amplifier.

The new design, sensibly called '600i v2', looks identical to the outgoing model but features some significant changes under the bonnet.

Power is up to 125 watts per channel at a nominal 8 ohms impedance, and the redesigned preamplifier section draws heavily on Moon's reference 850P preamp. The power supply is an dual-mono design charged with delivering greater resolution and bass articulation.

There are four pairs of stereo RCA inputs and a pair of balanced XLRs, while outputs include a pair of RCA for connection to a recorder and an RS232 for custom install applications.

Pricing is $9000 in the United States and £6900 in the UK.

