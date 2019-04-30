Trending

Moon introduces 860A v2 power amp ahead of Munich debut

It replaces three of the brand’s existing power amps

Simaudio has revealed the latest MOON power amplifier, the 860A v2.

As its name gives away, it is the second-generation version (and replacement) of the existing 860A, which sits in the middle of the brand’s power amp line-up.

The v2 introduces improved circuit design at input and gain stages, new internal bias control, and a new integrated DC coupling filter that allows for better pairing with preamplifiers.

Its balanced dual-mono design, which is now bridgeable by switch, utilises 225 watts per channel (at 8 ohms) of Class A amplification. Simaudio’s Lynx technology works to eliminate feedback and intermodulation distortion, while the purpose of the self-diagnostic Musical Precision system is to detect both over-heating and the presence of DC in the input signal.

Moon claims the 860A v2 outperforms both the 860A and the 870A, and that a mono bridged pairing exceeds the performance of the 880M, too. Therefore, the 860A v2 acts as a replacement for all three models, condensing Moon's power amp range to six models, and leaving the 860A v2 to sit directly beneath the MC-8 multi-channel amp.

The 860A v2 is due to become available in the coming months, priced £16,750/$18,000, but beforehand it will make appear at the High End Munich Show, where we hope to get a good listen.

