MoFi and Fender have teamed up for this gorgeous limited-edition turntable

Mobile Fidelity Electronics (or MoFi) has teamed up with renowned guitar manufacturer Fender to bring the world a limited edition turntable – the Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck.

There will only be 1,000 units produced, with each turntable being individually numbered and badged. This limited edition model is expected to be available from October in the US and Australia, priced at $3495 / AU$5999 (about £3000) with UK availability yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Fender x MoFi)

As can be seen from the images, this PrecisionDeck features Fender's iconic Sunburst colouring, with the black edges gradually giving way to a rich red-orange, then yellow.

The latter two of these colours show off the remarkable grain of the Swamp Ash wood beneath – the same material used in the production of Fender's timeless Precision Bass guitar (hence the PrecisionDeck title).

(Image credit: Fender x MoFi)

The turntable's shape was designed by Yuriy Shishkov, the Principal Master Builder at Fender Custom Shop, and the wood is sourced, milled, shaped and painted by Fender USA.

It's then sent to MoFi's factory in Ann Arbor, Michigan where the componentry is assembled, installed, tested and set up. The PrecisionDeck features technology from MoFi's UltraDeck and comes pre-mounted with the MoFi MasterTracker pickup, so it's ready to play out of the box.

You can learn more about the detailed specifications and design elements at MoFi's website.