McIntosh launches dedicated stands for its highest-performance amplifiers

High-end amplifier and audio specialist, McIntosh, has just announced the AS125 and AS901 amplifier stands.

The two new dedicated amp supports have been specifically engineered to provide the optimum support for McIntosh’s highest-performance monoblocks – however, the firm assures us they can also be used with McIntosh integrated amplifiers and other hi-fi components.

The stands are crafted from sustainably sourced, solid white ash, chosen for its superior strength, durability and resistance to both scratches and dents.

Both models are built from a 7.62 cm-thick primary wood slab, finished with multiple coats of jet-black stain, plus a catalysed lacquer topcoat to provide added vibrancy and depth – and to perfectly match your McIntosh separate of choice. The four feet feature protective pads to both minimise vibration and protect surfaces – and of course you get the McIntosh logo faceplate, illuminated via the rear-mounted power control ports (both models sport in and out jacks on the back).

(Image credit: McIntosh)

Which should you go for? The AS125 (pictured, above) is ideally suited to McIntosh monoblock amplifiers past and present – or a single AS125 could also be used with McIntosh’s integrated amps. The AS125 measures 45.2 cm wide, 10.3 cm tall and 45.7 cm deep – but it weighs a hefty 27 lbs (12.2 kg).

The AS901 (main picture) is specifically designed to be used with the McIntosh MC901 Dual Mono Amplifier. The AS901 is the same width and height as the AS125, but is 30 cm longer (the same length as the MC901) and considerably heavier, at 41.6 lbs (18.9 kg).

Orders for the AS125 and AS901 can now be placed with authorised McIntosh dealers with shipping expected to begin in January 2022 (United States and Canada), and for the rest of the world shortly thereafter.

The AS125 is priced at £3,495 / $3000 (roughly AU$4150); the AS901 has an RRP of £3,995 / $3500 (around $4840).

MORE:

See our pick of the best stereo amplifiers 2022: best integrated amps for every budget

Read up on the McIntosh 12-channel MI1250 power amp: impressive flexibility for any AV set-up

Did you know Jerry Garcia's 'Budman' McIntosh MC2300 power amp sold for $378,000 at Sotheby's last year?