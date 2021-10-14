McIntosh's 12-channel MI1250 power amp offers impressive flexibility for any AV set-up

It's a pity that custom install AV power amplifiers tend to be tucked away because we rather like the look of the newly-launched McIntosh MI1250.

We're talking a 12-channel amp, with 50W per channel and a couple of features aimed at making installation as fuss-free as possible. For starters, the amp is rack-mountable and uses space-saving, two-pole, push-in speaker terminals for each channel.

It also uses efficient Class D amplifiers that will stop it from getting too hot so there's no need for any noisy cooling fans.

There are individual volume controls on the rear for each of the channels and there are four digital inputs with two optical and two coaxial to choose from. There are also BUS ins and outs for distributing stereo signals and for involving multiple amps.

The styling is typically McIntosh, complete with a black glass front panel and a silver trim to the unit. LEDs show which channels are in use on the display and just in case you were wondering, yes, there's an illuminated green McIntosh logo to match.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

The McIntosh MI1250 comes with a host of proprietary features to keep the electronics in good condition in the event of a short-circuit or power overload. Power Guard looks after your speakers to prevent overdrive while Sentry Guard can disengage the amp's output stage if required.

Think the McIntosh MI1250 could add something to your existing set-up? The power amp will ship from November priced at £4,995 ($4,000, AU$8,495).

