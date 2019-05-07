Master & Dynamic launches its first wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Master & Dynamic has announced the MW65s, its first pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. And according to the New York-based headphone maker, they're its 'most technically sophisticated headphones yet'.

The newcomers feature two active noise-cancelling modes for quieting background sounds and letting you focus on the music. 'High Power' is allegedly best suited to blocking street and plane noise, while 'Low Power' is for quieter environments where there's still background noise.

Inside are custom 40mm Beryllium drivers and a rechargeable battery that charges via USB-C. You get 24 hours of noise-cancelling playback before the battery needs juicing up, and it promises to give you 12 hours' use after a 15-minute charge.

Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX gives you a 20m+ range, letting you roam from your sound source. And if you don't want to go wireless, just plug in the bundled 3.5mm headphone cable.

The MW65s are available now for £449/$499 from Master & Dynamic's site . And they look suitably premium for that not insignificant price tag, coming in a choice of black or brown leather with lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads.

MORE:

Master & Dynamic MW50 review

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2019: in-ear, on-ear, Bluetooth