Martin Logan to make Bristol Hi-Fi Show debut this week

High-end speaker manufacturer Martin Logan will appear at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show for the first time ever this week.

On show will be Martin Logan's renowned Masterpiece series electrostatic speakers and the new Motion series, among others. Timed demos will be held throughout the show. Staff from the company will also be on hand to answer questions.

The Motion series saw the company move into more affordable waters compared to the firm's traditional electrostatic speakers, and it has also since debuted custom installation products and a new subwoofer range.

Ian Sutton, director of PMC Distribution UK, which distributes Martin Logan in the UK, said he hopes the Bristol Hi-Fi Show will widen the brand's appeal in the UK.

"For far too many years Martin Logan has been known in the UK only for its high-end and premium priced electrostatic loudspeakers," he said. "While these phenomenal products are rightly revered around the world, they are exclusive - justifiably so.

"What is little known in the UK is that Martin Logan has an extensive range of speakers that have inherited the DNA of the flagship products, but at a much more affordable price making the Martin Logan magic available to everyone. For this reason we are making a special effort to bring the entire range to the Bristol Show, so the UK's hi-fi fans can see what they've been missing and how accessible Martin Logan is."

Kansas-based Martin Logan was founded in 1980. Its products are now exported to over 50 countries around the world.

You can see the company's range in Bristol Suite, stand no. 7b. Demos will take place in SS Great Britain Suites 1&2 from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd February.

