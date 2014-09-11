It has a classic Marantz look with smart wooden side panels and trademark circular display.

The unit supports high-resolution audio formats including DSD (Direct Stream Digital) and 24-bit/192kHz. On the front panel there's a USB input for connecting Apple iPhones, iPod and iPads, a headphone socket, volume control and input selector.

Round the back you'll find two optical inputs, one coaxial input and one analogue one. There are also fixed and variable line outs.

Sister company Denon was also showing off its less retro-looking DA-300USB DAC/headphone amp, which we reviewed back in May, on the same stand.

