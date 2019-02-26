Marantz SR7012 9.2-channel Atmos AV receiver now less than half price

Marantz's SR7012 may approaching two years old, but it still has all the niceties you can expect from an AV receiver today. And at less than half price – at just $999, down from its original price of $2199 – it's caught our eye as one of the best home cinema deals currently available in the US.

The SR7012 sports a 9-channel design, supporting Dolby Atmos in up to 7.1.4 configuration, with all the wi-fi/streaming/32-bit DAC/Dolby Vision/HLG features that make it a valid player in today's ever-progressing AV market.

The 200-watts-per-channel receiver has eight HDMI 2.0 inputs with 4K 60Hz HDCP2.2 passthrough, as well as 11.2-channel processing that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, and a phono stage for a turntable hook-up.

The addition of HEOS means that it can be combined with any and all other HEOS devices to create a multi-room system. The platform also opens doos to direct streaming from the likes of Pandora, Spotify, Tune-In Radio, Amazon, Tidal, SiriusXM, iHeart Radio, Napster and Deezer.

We haven't reviewed the Marantz SR7012, but the company has a long-proven track record with stereo amplification and this feature list can't be argued with. If you're looking for a high-end AV receiver that can cater for a Dolby speaker configuration, then, this could well be a deal worth considering...