Marantz launches entry-level Melody M-CR412 micro system

Marantz has introduced a budget-friendly hi-fi system, the Melody M-CR412. The micro system features CD playback, Bluetooth, digital inputs for connecting your TV, plus DAB/FM and internet radio tuners. There's built-in wi-fi and a USB input, too.

At just 11cm in height but promising to fill the biggest of living rooms – with a maximum power output rated at 2x60W – the new Melody features the same option of four channels of audio amplification as the high-end model it's based on, the Melody X CR-612.

The finish does look very similar to the Melody X, but it retails for nearly £200 less. The new entry-level model doesn't have built-in streaming services (so no Spotify, Tidal or Deezer) and there's no voice control option (so no Alexa).

The Melody M-CR412 promises full compatibility with almost every speaker, even 4-ohm models, so it should be simple enough to find a suitable speaker combination.

There's a USB-A input to support high resolution music playback including FLAC, ALAC or DSD files and two digital optical audio inputs for your TV or digital device.

Users can connect their digital TV or cable/satellite set-top box and a Blu-ray or DVD player to either of the two digital audio inputs but there's no Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

The Melody can automatically wake when sensing an audio signal from the TV, and can be programmed to work with the TV remote for volume, mute and source selection – so no need to keep swapping remotes.

The new Marantz micro system will be available from 15th June in black or silver-gold finishes. Currently only set to launch in the UK and EU, it retails for £449.

