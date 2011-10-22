Cyrus has launched CD Transport, designed to deliver "the purest CD source" to DACs and DAC-enabled amplifiers.

The £750 CD Transport is essentially a simpler version of Cyrus' existing CDXTSE2 transport (pictured), except with a single power transformer. The CD Transport can, however, be upgraded to the twin-transformer design and full CDXTSE2 if/when you want.

The CD Transport offers SPDIF coaxial and Toslink optical outputs, plus MC-Bus for full system control within a Cyrus system.

The company sees the new CD Transport as the perfect partner for the DAC-enabled Cyrus 6 XPD amplifier.

We hope to review the Cyrus CD Transport shortly.

