Grahams Hi-Fi is holding a special Meridian event at its North London showroom on Saturday December 10th.

Visitors will be able to chat with Meridian founder Bob Stuart, hear demonstrations of the company's 40th Anniversary System (above) and its Sooloos multiroom digital media range, and also enjoy the Meridian Surround Sound System for the Range Rover Evoque.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm, and Bob Stuart will be demonstrating the Meridian 40th Anniversary System, and giving an insight into how the limited edition system came into being.

Grahams will be featuring the Sooloos Digital Media System and DSP Theatre System, and there will be two Range Rover Evoques in the courtyard.

The event is informal so those interested can pop in any time during the day. Personal appointments to experience Meridian’s award winning products and systems can be made by calling Grahams on 020 7226 5500 or by email.

Grahams Hi-Fi is at Canonbury Yard, 190a New North Road, London N1 7BS.

