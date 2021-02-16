LG's 2021 TVs are rolling out globally, line-up includes 4K OLED and Mini LED models

LG's 2021 TV lineup is rolling out now, and you've got plenty to choose from if you're in the market for a new 4K TV.

The range covers all manner of TV technologies, including OLED, LCD and, for the first time, Mini LED.

The new lines span all kinds of sizes too, ranging from 43 inches all the way up to 88. So, whether you're looking for a statement set for the lounge, or just something for the bedroom, you should find something to suit your needs.

LG's new OLED line-up comprises five series: Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1. Only those in the G1 series use LG's top-of-the-range OLED evo panel. The C1 series – the firm's most popular OLED range, and normally the sweet spot, has the most screen size options, starting with a 48in option. The B1 and A1 are more affordable OLED ranges, suited to those on a budget.

The QNED Mini LED TV line-up includes both 8K and 4K models. Both employ LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to create deeper blacks, more vibrant colours and better contrast levels than standard LCDs. They also promise excellent HDR.

LG's NanoCell TVs also come in 8K and 4K flavours. Its NanoCell tech filters out colour impurities, giving more lifelike images.

All LG's new TVs support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Pro and Filmmaker Mode. Game Optimiser automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of game you're playing, be it a first-person shooter, role-playing game or real-time strategy.

Every new TV also supports the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature, enhanced audio return channel (eARC). This makes it easier to connect the set to a sound system while also optimising the audio. Automatic low latency mode (ALLM) is also supported – this delivers seamless gaming and lag-free viewing. Perfect if you've been lucky enough to snag a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Most of LG's new sets also have a new processor. The Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI has better deep learning capabilities, better upscaling performance, and adjusts the picture quality depending on the amount of light in each scene, the genre of content what you're watching and the ambient conditions in the viewing environment (i.e. your lounge).

AI Sound Pro up-mixes two-channel audio to virtual 5.1.2 surround sound too, so you can get the full cinema experience without splashing out on separates. Sort of.

Also new is webOS 6.0, the latest version of LG's TV operating system. This gives faster access to apps, improved content discovery and personal recommendations. And the new remote control has dedicated buttons for certain streaming services.

The bad news? Not all models are available to buy immediately. Rather, LG says that "select TV series, models and sizes" are rolling out to retailers now. Look out for local announcements for more specific info.

