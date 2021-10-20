LG tipped to launch a 97-inch OLED TV in 2022

LG is planning to launch a 97-inch OLED TV next year, according to a new report from South Korea.

Korea Bizwire doesn't go into detail, but says that "LG Display announced a plan to release 97-inch ultra large-sized panels at an international forum." There's no word on whether the monster set will deliver a 4K or 8K picture.

The report goes on to say that LG could follow up the rumoured 97-incher with an even larger OLED, in an effort to top rival Samsung, which is believed "highly likely" to release a 99-inch micro LED model by the end of 2021.

As it stands, LG offers the largest OLED TV on the market. The 88-inch, 8K Signature ZX OLED is currently out of stock on LG's website but goes for $29,999 (around £22,000 / AU$40,000).

Samsung, meanwhile, already offers 98-inch mini LED and QLED TVs. Assuming you can find one in stock, the 98-inch QN90A 4K neo QLED TV can be yours for £18,000 (around $25,000 / AU$35,000).

With two top tech firms racing towards the 100-inch mark, it appears that the market for ultra-large TVs could be set for some serious growth in the next couple of years.

Indeed, "75 inch-plus models grabbed a share of 14.6 percent (value terms) in the global TV market in the first half of this year, up 4.4 percentage points from a year earlier," claims industry analyst Omdia.

Of course, you don't need an OLED TV the size of the minibus to enjoy an immersive home cinema experience, as proven by our best TV recommendations.

