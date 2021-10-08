LG CX and GX OLED TVs getting support for 4K@120Hz with Dolby Vision

(Image credit: Future / Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios)

A couple of weeks ago we told you how Dolby Vision is now available (or coming soon) on more than 100 Xbox titles. Now, LG has more good news for gamers.

The tech giant has told Forbes that it expects to "start rolling out a Dolby Vision at 120Hz firmware update for its 2020 CX and GX OLED TVs ‘very soon’ in South Korea", followed by a global rollout starting next week.

Previously, both LG sets could only manage to play games in Dolby Vision at 60Hz, meaning Xbox Series X owners couldn't max out the high-end picture performance of their machines.

Earlier this year, LG did the same for its 2021 OLED TVs, releasing an over-the-air update that gave its B1, C1 and G1 panels the ability to output 4K@120Hz with Dolby Vision.

Microsoft rolled out a Dolby Vision HDR test programme to Alpha Ring members earlier this year, promising that Dolby Vision will bring "brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours" to games.

If you're eagerly awaiting the new firmware, you might have to be patient. LG has said that because it is attempting a global rollout, it "could take until the end of October for every CX and GX TV to become Dolby Vision at 120Hz-ready".

As Forbes notes, this problem isn't unique to LG. Plenty of of the best Dolby Vision TVs with an HDMI 2.1 port are capable of supporting 4K@120Hz, but when Dolby Vision is added to the mix, it seems that the Series X falls back to 4K@60Hz.

Looking at it another way, today's development is an excellent excuse to consider teaming an LG OLED TV with a shiny new Xbox Series X.

