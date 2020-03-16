Disney Plus UK deal: last chance to save on an annual subscription

Love Disney? Well, as the Banks' famous nanny once said: "Spit spot!"

True, Mary Poppins has been saying it since 1964, but never have her words been more pertinent or pressing. You see, ahead of the European launch of Disney Plus on 24th March, Disney pre-orders for the highly anticipated video streaming service are open, and there's a practically perfect saving to be had.

From now until 23rd March, you can sign up for a yearly subscription for £49.99 (€59.99) instead of £59.99 (€69.99), saving you £10 (€10).

Disney+ streaming annual subscription £59.99 £49.99

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day - including The Simpsons! This pre-order discount is a £10 saving on the annual price, valid until 23rd March.View Deal

Take Disney up on the offer now and your subscription works out at just £4.17 (€5) per month – not bad for unlimited access to over 1000 movies, series and Originals from Disney's worlds (Disney, LucasFilms, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic). And did we mention you can watch on up to four screens?

As Mary always says: "In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun", and here, you get a whole year of the streaming service to decide whether it's worth your hard-earned cash. After 12 months it will automatically renew at the higher original price, unless you cancel.

Want to know more about the Disney+ service and catalogue? Our Disney Plus: everything you need to know details all.

At the time of writing, you have precisely seven days, 14 hours and 50 minutes in which to sign up and save £10 on your annual Disney Plus subscription. So, run along!

