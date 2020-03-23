Quick! Disney Plus UK deal ends today ahead of Tuesday launch

Love Disney and want in on the Disney Plus streaming service going live tomorrow? Well, as the Banks' famous nanny once said: "Spit spot!"

Ahead of the UK and European launch of Disney Plus tomorrow (Tuesday 24th March), you can, until the end of the day, sign up for a yearly subscription for just £49.99 (€59.99) – a saving of £10 (€10) instead of the usual £59.99 (€69.99). The offer expires at midnight.

Disney+ streaming annual subscription £59.99 £49.99

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day - including The Simpsons! This pre-order discount is a £10 saving on the annual price. You have until midnight...View Deal

Take Disney up on the offer now and your subscription works out at just £4.17 (€5) per month – not bad for unlimited access to over 1000 movies, series and Originals from Disney's worlds (Disney, LucasFilms, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic). And did we mention you can watch on up to four screens?

As Poppins always says: "In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun", and here you get a whole year of the streaming service to decide whether it's worth your hard-earned cash. After 12 months it will automatically renew at the higher original price, unless you cancel it of course.

Want to know more about the Disney+ service and catalogue? Our Disney Plus: everything you need to know details all.

