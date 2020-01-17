Klipsch R6i II in-ear headphones just dropped to almost half-price at Amazon

We'll cut straight to the chase – time is of the essence. The Award-winning Klipsch R6i II in-ear headphones are currently available on Amazon for an incredible $50 – that's almost half their $94 release price.

The R6i IIs got the ultimate nod from this publication in 2018: our Product of the Year. Although they've since ceded their crown to the company's T5M Wired in-ears in 2019, they remain among the best headphones you can buy for less than $100.

These 2018 Award winners engage immediately with their snappy timing, punchy dynamics and overall enthusiasm. With more than a third off their original price, it's a no-brainer if you're after wired in-ears for under three figures.

The R6i IIs are built to the standard we've come to expect from Klipsch, and match that engineering with an equally rock-solid sonic performance.

The transparency with which you're met is really impressive – it's the kind of detail that'll make those in-ears bundled with your smartphone feel like a child's painting compared with a Vermeer – and their dynamism, enthusiasm and ability to go loud makes for an incredible, entertaining performance.

The R6i IIs don't round anything off, and they'll reveal any weaknesses in the rest of your portable system, but give them a capable source and files with enough resolution and you'll be richly rewarded.

