KEF's tiny KC62 subwoofer delivers unprecedentedly deep bass for its size

KEF has released an absolutely tiny (246x256x248mm) powered subwoofer, KC62, that uses three new KEF technologies to deliver unprecedented levels of deep bass.

"KEF's new 1,000-watt KC62 subwoofer surpasses traditional expectations of what a subwoofer can achieve based on its size," said Nigel Ng, of Advance Audio, which distributes KEF in Australia.

"KEF's engineers have used proprietary patented force-cancelling and Uni-Core technologies in a brand new approach to subwoofer performance, allowing maximum bass in a minimum space, so that the KC62 delivers unprecedented depth and breath-taking accuracy."

The two cones of a KEF Uni-Core driver share a common magnet assembly (Image credit: KEF)

Uni-Core technology combines force cancellation with a single enormous magnet and two completely different concentrically arranged voice coils (one for each driver). KEF says the Uni-Core technology allows cabinet size to be reduced by over a third while equalling or exceeding the driver excursion of a much larger subwoofer.

The two 165mm diameter driver cones are fitted with what KEF calls 'P-Flex' or 'Origami' surround suspensions. "P-Flex is a brand-new patent-pending driver surround that resists the acoustic pressure inside the cabinet without limiting sensitivity in the way traditional half-roll surrounds do," says Ng.

"KEF also calls this an 'Origami' surround because its shape and appearance are so evocative of the Japanese art of paper folding.

Whichever name you'd like to to use, the result is the same: it allows the drivers to move with greater excursion, resulting in deeper bass extension and more accurate bass reproduction with vastly reduced distortion."

The new KC62 also uses KEF's patent-pending 'Smart Distortion Control Technology' which is a unique sensorless, motional feedback system that corrects even the slightest signal abnormalities and transients.

"Essentially the circuit continuously monitors the current in the voice coil, detecting, and then correcting any non-linear distortions," says Ng.

The SDCT works in concert with KEF's in-house designed DSP algorithms iBX (Intelligent Bass Extension) and SmartLimiter to ensure the two 500 watt Class-D amplifiers that power the drivers deliver the perfect signal."

(Image credit: KEF)

Versatile connection options include compatibility with KEF's KW1 wireless adaptor kit, and KEF's SmartConnect eliminates connection issues. There are five Room Placement Equalisation presets, allowing the performance of the KC62 to be optimised no matter where you put it in your room – next to a wall, in a corner, within a cabinet, or on display right out in the open.

A high-passed line output means it can be partnered with external powered speakers, such as KEF's flagship compact LS50s.

Available in Carbon Black and Mineral White finishes, the KEF KC62 Uni-Core Force-Cancelling Subwoofer retails for £1400 ($1500, AU$2495).