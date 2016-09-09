Trending

JVC introduces DLA-Z1 4K laser projector

After teasing a mysterious new projector, JVC has spilled the beans with the launch of its first native 4K projector. But it ain't cheap.

JVC has revealed more details about its new native 4K HDR projector, which features a newly-developed "Blu-Escent" Laser light source with a claimed brightness of 3,000 lumens.

Focusing on producing a smooth picture, bringing depth to Ultra HD and HDR content and a long operational life - approximately 20,000 hours - the company hopes this projector will be able to take on five-star competitors such as the Sony VPL-VW300ES and the Sony VPL-VW520ES.

The JVC DLA-Z1 has a new 4K lens and a new Cinema Filter with wide colour gamut support. The projector sports three of JVC's latest 4K D-ILA chips, with one each for red, green and blue.

The improvement in brightness means that the projector is compatible with size screens of 200in, and the new high-resolution 100mm lens can apparently give a "precise projection of 4K resolution graphics".

JVC is also applying for this projector to become the world’s first with the “THX 4K Display” approval.

The DLA-Z1 has two HDMI inputs, both supporting the HDCP2.2 standard.

The JVC DLA-Z1 projector is set for release in Europe in late November and will cost an eye-watering £30,000.

