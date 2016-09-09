JVC has revealed more details about its new native 4K HDR projector, which features a newly-developed "Blu-Escent" Laser light source with a claimed brightness of 3,000 lumens.

Focusing on producing a smooth picture, bringing depth to Ultra HD and HDR content and a long operational life - approximately 20,000 hours - the company hopes this projector will be able to take on five-star competitors such as the Sony VPL-VW300ES and the Sony VPL-VW520ES.

The JVC DLA-Z1 has a new 4K lens and a new Cinema Filter with wide colour gamut support. The projector sports three of JVC's latest 4K D-ILA chips, with one each for red, green and blue.

The improvement in brightness means that the projector is compatible with size screens of 200in, and the new high-resolution 100mm lens can apparently give a "precise projection of 4K resolution graphics".

JVC is also applying for this projector to become the world’s first with the “THX 4K Display” approval.

The DLA-Z1 has two HDMI inputs, both supporting the HDCP2.2 standard.

The JVC DLA-Z1 projector is set for release in Europe in late November and will cost an eye-watering £30,000.

