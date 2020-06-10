JBL unveils portable Tuner 2 and Tuner XL DAB/FM radios

Meet the JBL Tuner 2 and Tuner XL, two new portable DAB/DAB+ and FM radios which JBL promises will offer "crystal clear sound, Bluetooth and playtime to last all day".

The JBL Tuner 2 picks up where the original Tuner left off, with a supposedly improved battery life (12 hours), design and sound. You can stay connected with your favourite DAB or FM radio station and, once you’re ready for a playlist, simply connect your phone via the wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The Tuner XL, meanwhile, is a brand new member of the JBL family, pitched as the Tuner 2’s more powerful, yet still compact, sibling. It boasts 15 hours of playtime from a single charge, plus Bluetooth streaming. Finding your favourite stations should be easy too, thanks to the five presets and a text display.

Both new DAB radios are waterproof (IPX7), too, so they won't let you down if the weather turns while you're sorting out the garden.

The Tuner 2 (£100) and the Tuner XL (£130) will be available very soon, from uk.jbl.com. When global pricing and availability is known, we'll update this page.

MORE:

Best DAB radios 2020: portable, Bluetooth, in-car

The best JBL deals 2020

See all our JBL reviews

Best internet radios 2020: modern radios with streaming smarts