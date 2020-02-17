JBL to showcase L82 Classic speakers at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

We're gearing up for the UK's biggest hi-fi show, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, which opens on Friday. And hopefully you are, too. If you needed yet more reason to get down to the show over this weekend, how about a UK debut for these beautiful JBL speakers?

The JBL L82 Classics are based on the L100 Classics and ooze similar retro styling, but they're a more compact eight-inch, two-way design. And they will be on show at the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol as part of the Harman Luxury Audio Group contingent, which includes Arcam, Lexicon and Mark Levinson.

These little JBLs use a one-inch titanium dome tweeter with an acoustic lens waveguide and front-panel HF level attenuator. It's actually the same tweeter that's used in the bigger model. Further down there's the eight-inch cast frame white poly cone woofer which works together with a front-firing Slipstream bass-reflex port.

The vintage aesthetic is enhanced by the Quadrex foam grilles, which are available in a choice of three colours – black, orange and blue. The cabinets are finished in a satin walnut wood veneer and can be positioned either vertically or horizontally. The JBL L82 Classic loudspeakers cost £1999 ($2500).

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show runs from Friday to Sunday this week and will host some 160 brands, each showcasing their latest and greatest hi-fi products. For full details, head over to our Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020 preview.