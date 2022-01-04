JBL Quantum gaming range adds its first pair of true wireless earbuds

JBL has announced the first true wireless earbuds in its Quantum gaming range. The JBL Quantum TWS feature spatial surround sound thanks to the same QuantumSurround technology as found in JBL's over-ear Quantum gaming headphones.

They also have the same True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Ambient Aware features. The former adjusts the noise cancelling depending on how noisy your surroundings are, so it's always blocking unwanted sounds in the most efficient way. And the latter allows you to adjust how much outside sound – if any – you let in. Handy if you're using them out and about, or want to hear what someone else in the room is saying about you.

They come with a USB dongle, which will give you a low-latency connection to all manner of games machines, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and supported mobile devices. Or there's Bluetooth, if you want to go wireless.

You can also use both connections at once, so you could connect the headphones to your games console using the wired connection, while also taking calls from your mobile over Bluetooth.

They're lightweight for long gaming sessions, and last eight hours on a single charge (plus another 16 hours using the carry case). Plus they're IPX5 water-resistant, which should be handy when using them out and about, be it for gaming or music.

The JBL Quantum TWS cost £129.99 / €149 (about $175, AU$250), and will launch in the spring.

They're not the only gaming headphones JBL launched at CES. It also announced the JBL Quantum 810 and 610, which follow on from the Quantum 800 and 600 models and feature JBL QuantumSurround and DTS Headphone:X 2.0. The company also revealed the JBL Quantum Stream, its first USB microphone for gaming. They all launch in the spring, too

