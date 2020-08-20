JBL Quantum gaming headphones go on sale in the UK

JBL's first gaming headsets are now available to buy in the UK. The US audio firm announced its Quantum range back in January, and it hit the shelves in the US in May.

Some of the UK prices have changed since the initial announcement – the Quantum 400s have increased £10 to £89.99, while the Quantum 200 and 100 both go up £5 to £54.99 and £34.99 respectively). Pricing for the top three models (Quantum One, Quantum 800 and Quantum 600) remains the same.

Here's how the full range breaks down.

The Quantum One uses JBL QuantumSphere 360 sound processing technology – this promises to combine algorithms with head-tracking sensors to give your audio a greater sense of realism. It should let gamers hear their opponents and surroundings in greater detail than ever.

They work either wirelessly or plugged in via USB-C or USB Type A. Like the Quantum 800, they feature active noise-cancelling tech to block out unwanted (i.e. non-gaming) sounds.

Models from the 800 down to the 300 use JBL's QuantumEngine PC software, which makes sounds more immersive by adding height channels and increasing the size of the soundstage.

Each model has its own mic with echo-cancelling tech. Whether the mic is flip-down or detachable depends on the model.

Models 100 to 400 have leather-wrapped memory foam earpads, while the pricier 600, 800 and One boast leather ear cushions.

JBL's Quantum Duo gaming speakers are now available, too. Costing £139.99 per pair, they support Dolby Digital and can light up your gaming auditorium with colourful lighting effects.

