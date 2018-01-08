First it was wireless speakers getting their own virtual assistant - now headphones are getting in on the act too. Google Assistant is already available in headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and, at CES 2018, JBL is the latest brand to announce its entry into the smart headphones market.

The new models take the form of the 710GA and 110GA, both of which slot into JBL’s current Everest range of headphones.

The 710GAs are €249 over-ears that feature both Bluetooth 4.1 and JBL’s Pro Audio Sound technology. Design-wise, the headphones use a specially curved headband which claims to eliminate any pressure on the ears. Press the sensor on the relevant ear cup and you can activate Google Home and take control of music playback using just voice commands.

Battery life is a claimed 25 hours, and they're available in either a Gunmetal or Mountain Silver finish.

The Everest 110GAs share the same finishes, and Bluetooth and audio tech, of the over-ear model - but battery life drops to around eight hours due to the fact they're a smaller in-ear design.

Both pairs of headphones should go on sale in Autumn 2018.

JBL has also used CES 2018 as a chance to refresh some of its wireless speakers with new versions of its Xtreme, Go and Clip models.

The Xtreme 2 builds on the success of the original JBL Xtreme speaker with a tweaked design, upgraded audio components and 15-hour battery life.

A bottle-opener built into its carry strap could make the £280 wireless speaker a party essential when it goes on sale in Summer 2018.

Dropping down a speaker size or two, you’ve also go the JBL Go 2 (£30) and JBL Clip 3 (£50), both of which are all available in a ridiculously wide range of colours. The former offers five hours of battery life in a palm-sized speaker design, while its clip-on sibling should be good for 10 hours of playtime.

MORE:

CES 2018: news, highlights, best new products

Panasonic’s flagship 2018 4K Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Alexa

Panasonic reveals two 4K HDR OLED TV ranges ahead of CES 2018

LG reveals its first 4K HDR projector just prior to CES 2018 debut

Astell & Kern ACRO L1000 is a hi-res desktop amp and DAC

Samsung's bringing a 'directional speaker' concept to CES 2018