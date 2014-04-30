Japan Display – the tech firm created by the 2012 merger of Sony Mobile Display, Toshiba Mobile Display and Hitachi Displays – has unveiled a 10.1in Ultra HD LCD screen for tablet devices.

The display manufacturer says its new LCD module comes with an ultra-high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (438ppi) and is designed to "expand the 4K2K experience to the mobile area".

It comes six months after Japan Display developed a 12.1in 4K2K screen as it attempts to lead the "commercialization of 4K2K modules for mobile devices as next-generation flagship models".

Japan Display also claims that the power consumption of the new 10.1in screen is as low as that of a 10.1in, 2560 x 1600 LCD screen – despite being a higher capacity display panel.

A spokesperson said: "As the 4K2K format is increasingly used in displays for televisions and camera devices, related image processing technologies and peripheral devices are evolving.

"The trend towards higher resolution is permeating in the mobile area. This product will open the way for high-reality immersive expressions of photos, video content and game content for tablets."

by Pete Hayman

