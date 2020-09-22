Jabra announces Elite 85t wireless earbuds, plus ANC upgrade for Elite 75T

Jabra’s latest announcement serves both new and existing customers of its true wireless earbuds line-up. The headphones stalwart is launching its first pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the top-of-the-line Elite 85t, as well as offering a free noise-cancellation upgrade to its existing Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t models.

The Elite 75t series headphones will very soon be able to take full advantage of their built-in microphones and Qualcomm processor, with owners able to perform a firmware update in the Sound+ app to gift their earbuds active noise-cancelling functionality. Jabra Elite 75t earbuds purchased from next month will have ANC out of the box.

The all-new Jabra Elite 85t, meanwhile, offer a more advanced active noise-cancelling experience, courtesy of three mics in each earpiece and superior processing, as well as more customisable levels adjustable via the on-bud slider control. They also add the HearThrough mode (commonly known as ‘Ambient Mode’) feature for temporarily letting in sound so wearers can briefly hear, say, train announcements.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Interestingly, Jabra has chosen a semi-open design for its latest earbuds, not only to help facilitate that but also to deliver a big soundstage through the 12mm drivers and to relieve ear pressure. The ear gels are now oval-shaped for a better and less invasive in-ear seal, too.

Jabra says the Elite 85ts are among the smallest earbuds with ANC – and looking at the images of them here, we’re inclined to believe them. They certainly appear less bulky than the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and perhaps even the AirPods Pro.

Inside those diminutive buds is 5.5-hour battery life, although thanks to the charging case that total battery capacity is 25 hours with ANC on or 31 hours with ANC off. The case can be wirelessly charged with any Qi-certified charger.

The Jabra Elite 85t (£220) will be available from November in Titanium/Black, with availability for the alternative Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey finishes following in January. Serious AirPods Pro contenders? We wouldn't bet against it.

MORE:

Jabra Elite 75T and Elite Active 75T earbuds get Qi wireless charging

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

Best Apple AirPods Pro deals 2020