ISE 2020: Devialet launches Phantom Reactor Custom surround sound system

If you've always wanted to fill your home, office or business with a suite of eye-catching, reverberating, Devialet Phantom Reactor speakers – you're in luck.

Devialet has launched the Phantom Reactor Custom range, which adds extra connectivity and features to the company's familiar compact wireless speaker ensuring it's better suited to a CI setting. And now you can buy it in a 5-speaker surround sound incarnation.

The Phantom Reactor Custom speakers work with the Dante, Crestron and Custom 4 ecosystems, and sport Euroblock connectors configurable in AES/EBU balanced digital input and balanced analogue mono input. There's IP control, too.

It sports the same drivers and design as the original Phantom Reactor 600, offering 800 watts of power, IP44 certification so it's splash-proof, and wired and network connectivity for an "unlimited" number of products in a system. And if you'd rather add a pair of the larger Devialet Phantom speakers; well, you can.

There are speaker stands and wall mounts, too, so you can have the speakers in a bookshelf, floorstand or wall-mount configuration, and in white or the latest matte black finish.

A five-speaker system comprising five of the smaller Reactor Customs is yours for €8999. Expensive, yes, but having listened to a system, powered by a Marantz AVR, at ISE 2020, we were certainly impressed.

MORE:

ISE 2020 news and highlights

Devialet Gold Phantom review