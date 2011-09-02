We’re used to seeing micro systems with iPod/iPhone docks, but this new model from Sharp can also accommodate an iPad.



The XL-HF201PH has a conventional dock for Apple portables, and a special stand is provided for supporting an iPad, which is connected using a USB cable.



All devices are charged while they’re docked/connected.



There’s also a built-in CD player, FM radio with 40 presets and preamp output for connecting a subwoofer.



The Sharp XL-HF201PH is available now in black and silver for €279.

