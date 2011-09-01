Samsung has refreshed its tablet line-up with the launch of the Galaxy Tab 7.7

Sporting a 7.7in screen, it's the world's first portable to sport a Super AMOLED Plus display and Samsung claims the tablet is its lightest and thinnest yet.

Yet it can still play 1080p Full HD video and supports DivX files.

It's the first Galaxy Note mobile to use Samsung's Hub services, which breaks content down in to Game, Music, Reader and Social hubs.

Inside is Android's 3.2 OS interface, optimised for 7in tablets, and there's a microSD card slot for up to 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab 7.7 is just 7.89mm thin and weighing 335g, and sports a 1.4GHz processor and claims a 10-hour battery life for video.

Prices and release dates are yet to be confirmed.

