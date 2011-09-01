AKG claims to have made the world's smallest-ever, true three-way earphones - yours for £1000.



The AKG K3003 earphones are the company's new flagship in-ear design, aimed at "the affluent aficionado who wants the best in high technology to enhance their music listening".



The K3003's are handmade, with every pair being full quality tested after manufacture, when an individual serial number is added before the earphones are popped in a bespoke leather case.



They are based on a new hybrid driver technology, and feature a brushed stainless-steel shell and "refined" cable, which includes an microphone and volume controls.



AKG claims the K3003 will set "a new benchmark in audio earphone quality", with "a sound experience similar to being centre stage at a live concert." It says it's achieved this via its unique combination of one dynamic and two balanced armature drivers.



The Austrian company says the K3003 has a frequency response of 10Hz-30kHz. Input impedance is 8Ohms, with maximum power input of 15mW.



Sound the way you like it

Your £1000 also buys a personalised tuning system, which allows you to adjust bass, midrange and treble frequencies directly into the ear, via precision-machined mechanical filters.

The K3003 earphones weigh just 12g - not including the 1.2m cable. They comes with three pairs of different-sized earbuds, plus a steel flight adapter for their standard 3.5mm jack.

The AKG K3003 has a suggested retail price of £1,000 and will be available at Harrods.

We hope to review them soon for our Temptations feature in the magazine. Until then, for a sneak preview of the earphones, check out this YouTube video.

