The retailer's in-store offers include free five-year warranties on all Sony and Panasonic TVs sold from 26th-31st December.

Discount deals include the Award-winning Panasonic TX-P50V20B for £1265, including a free matching DMP-BD45 Blu-ray player, worth £150.

If it's 3D you're after, there's the five-star Samsung LE40C750 for £799.99, which includes a free matching 3D BD-C5900 Blu-ray player and 3D glasses.

Want something bigger? There's the Sony KDL-60EX703 for £1799.99 - £700 less than RRP.

