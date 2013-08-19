Everyone needs a decent pair of headphones for their travels or while chilling out on the beach, and as we're right in the middle of the holiday season, it's the perfect time to check out some of the latest deals here on whathifi.com.

Just click on the links below to see discount prices on a range of five- and four-star cans we've tested, from in-ears to over-ears:

• AKG K451 £50 (tested at £130)

• Philips Fidelio M1 £125 (tested at £160)

• AKG K550 £133 (tested at £250)

• Klipsch Image X10i £142 (tested at £210)

• AKG K701 £200 (tested at £250)

• Logitech UE 9000 £246 (tested at £300)

• Parrot Zik £254 (4 stars, tested at £300)

• Bose QuietComfort £259 (tested at £280)

NB: All prices correct at time of publication, but subject to change.

By Andy Clough

