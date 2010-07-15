Richer Sounds is offering the BDP-S570 to its VIP customers at £199.95, so other retailers may follow.

If you're not bothered about 3D, you can buy the cheaper Sony BDP-S370 for just £99.95. Amazon is offering the same model for a mere 4p more.

Richer also has hot deals on a number of last year's multichannel receiver models. Yamaha's RX-V365 is yours for a mere £99.95 (it was £250), the Onkyo TX-SR307 is £119.95, while Sony's STR-DH800 and STR-DA3500ES are £199.95 and £329.95 respectively.

Want a big telly? Richer is discounting the Philips super-widescreen 21:9 56PFL9954 to £1699.95 (was £4000), the LG 50PK350 Full HD plasma is £599.95 and a Philips 40PFL9704 LCD model with LED backlighting is £1399.95 (was £1800).

These and more discounts can be found on the Richer Sounds website.

