Here's the ultimate headphone system built from Black Friday deals

Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a brilliant Black Friday headphones deal but it’s going to need partners if you want to get the best sound to your ears.

Fortunately, there are other Black Friday deals to be had and that makes a great opportunity to build yourself a whole discount portable package.

First up, you'll want to bag yourself a set of the superb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones. These brilliant noise-cancellers were named a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year. Originally reviewed at £330, they're now down to a magnificent £229 at Sevenoaks and other retailers.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 Sevenoaks

Sony's wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product and Award-winner, this is the best price we've seen so far.View Deal

That's your ears sorted. Now you'll need a portable player. If you're happy to buy a new mobile, then the current What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year for phones is the Apple iPhone 11.

Currently, the 64GB iPhone 11 sells for £729 on the Apple website which is why we feel like this offer at Mobiles.co.uk is the pick of the crop in the UK but it's worth keeping an eye on our best iPhone Black Friday deals 2019 UK page for a package or iPhone model that suits you best.

If you're happy with your phone or irretrievably mid-contract, then your other option is a dedicated portable music player. While an extra pocket full of tech isn't everyone's idea of portable heaven, if you take the plunge on a player as good as the 2019 What Hi-Fi Awards Product of the Year, the Astell & Kern A&norma SR15, you most certainly won't regret it.

Reduced by £120, it's now down to £479 on Black Friday at Amazon. If that's a little too rich for your budget, then the Award-winning Sony NW-A45 is down to a very reasonable £148 and acts as a hi-res companion to your mobile phone.

For something in between, it's the, again, Award-winning Cowon Plenue D2 for £259 although there is no discount on the Cowon for the time being.

Headphones, check; player, check; now all you need is the music. Quobuz has up to 80 percent off on their hi-res album downloads for Black Friday. It's worth having a dig around in their catalogue for a good stock of favourites to keep on your portable.

While there's no substitute for locally stored, lossless files, managing a portable music collection requires a fair bit of effort. So, the other Black Friday definite is a Tidal subscription. Tidal was named the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award Product of the Year for streaming services and is offering a stonking four months of unlimited access for just £1.99. You won't regret the switch from Spotify.

Tidal HiFi music four month subscription £79.96 £1.99

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at £20 per month. At this price, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile. View Deal

And that's your lot. Portable music nirvana in three easy steps and all at a palatable Black Friday discount. Happy shopping.

