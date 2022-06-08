HDR10+ support is coming to the Apple TV app

Apple is quietly adding support for the HDR10+ HDR format to its Apple TV app.

The iPhone maker confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that HDR10+ will be supported in the Apple TV app on iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

There's no official confirmation as to whether HDR10+ will be supported by tvOS 16 or other smart TV platforms that offer the Apple TV app (Google TV, Tizen, etc). Stay tuned for more on that.

The upgrade, which didn't get a mention at Monday's WWDC keynote speech, was originally spotted in the iOS 16 release notes. The preview simply states: "HDR10+ support: the latest generation of high dynamic range technology is now supported in the Apple TV app".

Hardly a fulsome explanation.

HDR10+ is Samsung's answer to Dolby Vision. Both high-end HDR formats have their respective merits so, while some filmmakers and content creators prefer HDR10+, others remain wedded to Dolby Vision.

It's the same story when it comes to TVs (Samsung's TVs support HDR10+ exclusively) and streaming services (Amazon Prime Video offers wide support for HDR10+, while Netflix (opens in new tab) and Disney+ prefer Dolby Vision).

Apple's own TV+ streaming service, which just scored a huge hit with David Attenborough's Prehistoric Planet docuseries, releases content in HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Does today's news mean that Cupertino is about to start creating content in HDR10+?

It's seems unlikely. Rather, by adding HDR10+ support it looks like Apple is trying to future-proof iOS users and ensure they can access the best possible picture quality at all times, regardless of HDR source.

Apple is expected to publish a more detailed rundown of tvOS 16 features in the run up to launch, so we'll update you just as soon as we hear more.

