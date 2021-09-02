Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 is a sleek, minimalist wireless audio system

Harman Kardon’s design team were clearly in an artistic mood when they created the Radiance 2400. The wireless home audio system goes big on minimalism, comprising two ultra-slim, ultra-sleek floor-standing speakers, a compact subwoofer and a discreet digital hub.

It’s the first to feature Harman’s patented Constant Beamwidth Technology, which has been designed primarily for the pro audio space and, based on beam-forming tuning, promises to deliver the same sound experience to every listener in the room regardless of where they are.

Each of the Radiance towers, which are 1.8m tall and remarkably just over 5cm wide and deep, has 24 “precisely calibrated” 1.25-inch transducers to help deliver a wide breadth of sound.

Below them is a champagne glass-shaped base that houses the wireless components and digital amplifiers. Here, Harman’s Digital Loop Amplifier technology works to correct the distortion that naturally occurs in digital amplification.

The separate subwoofer that accompanies the towers features a 10-inch cone, driven by a 200W amplifier, and naturally works to help beef up the bass, as well as the lower-mid frequencies. And, core to the working of the system, the Harman Kardon Radiance digital hub facilitates physical connectivity to a TV, games console or Blu-ray player, plus wireless streaming and multi-room pairing through Chromecast and AirPlay. While those streaming platforms encourage playback control through native apps that support them, alternative means of control is via the hub’s LCD touch screen or included Bluetooth-connected remote.

The Harman Kardon Radiance system will be available from October, priced £4000.

