Google Pixel Buds 2 now available outside the US

Google's next-generation Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds are now on sale in several countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Canada and the UK.

The Pixel Buds launched in the US in April for $179.99 and are now available for £179, €199, CAD$239 and AU$279 in those territories.

The AirPods alternatives promise to bring an improved hands-free command experience, while thankfully retaining their handy real-time language translation.

Battery life is still a pretty modest five hours, although a charging case takes that to a more market-competitive 24 hours, and a 10-minute charge in the case handily offers two hours of playback or one hour of talk time. There's also an adaptive sound feature that can automatically adjust the volume as you move between noisy and quiet environments.

Their refreshed design is sweat resistant to IPX4 certification (meaning they should be able to survive water splashes) and they come in either 'Clearly White' and 'Almost Black' finishes – although only the former is available in most territories. You can currently join the waiting list to get the black finish at a later date in the UK.

We should be getting our hands on a pair of Pixel Buds soon, so our fingers remain crossed that they offer a more competitive performance than the originals, which lacked a bit of excitement and insight. If Google is to make a big impact on the wireless earbud market, it has an uphill climb to outshine the class-leading likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Bose SoundSport Free.

