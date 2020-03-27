Google Pixel Buds 2 look set to go on sale this spring

Google's new Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds look set to hit their spring release date, as they've just shown up at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). The FCC is responsible for approving consumer electronics for sale to the general public in the US.

The filing, spotted by 9to5Google, is titled Google LLC Wireless Earphone. Google announced the second-gen Pixel Buds back in October, with a spring release date mooted.

So what can we expect from Google's new true wireless headphones? Hands-free access to Google Assistant is a given, as is passive noise-cancellation, and five hours of battery life per charge (upping to 24 hours with the bundled charger-cum-carry-case).

We can also expect long-range Bluetooth that can stay connected to your phone (or tablet, or computer) from up to three rooms away.

And following rumours earlier in the year, it looks like they will cost $179 (£146/AU$269).

The original Pixel Buds were decent, but couldn't match some stiff competition from the best wireless earbuds around. Let's hope their successors prove a little more compelling.

