Google Pixel 6 will support more external DACs after June update

The Google Pixel 6 range will soon work with more external DACs. That's thanks to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro supporting Direct USB Access, which will let them play nice with more USB DACs.

The feature will arrive as part of an update in June, 9to5Google reports. You'll need a compatible USB DAC, as well as an app that supports the feature.

Thanks to the feature being in beta, we know roughly how it will work. A Twitter user going by the name of @mile_freak07 was able to listen to hi-res music through an AudioQuest DragonFly Red DAC working with their Pixel 6 phone, along with both the HiBy and Neutron Music Player apps.

However, hi-res music streaming service Tidal isn't yet supported. There's no word on whether Qobuz works as yet.

The feature is only confirmed for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the moment – Google hasn't said whether it will come to older Pixel phones.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched at the end of last year, shortly after the iPhone 13 range. With starting prices of £599 / $599 / AU$999 for the Pixel 6 and £849 / $899 AU$1299 for the 6 Pro, they're some of the more affordable ways to get a well-specced handset. And with high refresh rate screens (90Hz for the Pixel 6, 120Hz for the 6 Pro), great cameras and some unique Google software smarts, they're very tempting indeed at this price.

The better external DAC compatibility only makes them more appealing to audiophiles.

