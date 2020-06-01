Get four months of ANY Tidal plan for just AU$5 with this streaming deal of the year

While it's well into Autumn in the Land Down Under, Aussies can still make use of Tidal's global 'Spring' savings offer and nab a subscription to the streaming service for the best price we've seen ever offered. Tidal is giving new customers four months of any Tidal plan for just AU$5 thanks to its new offer, just click 'claim offer' on the page to see Australian details.

That means those who haven't signed up to the service before can have 120 days of Tidal Premium (offering standard music quality, normally AU$11.99/month) or Tidal Premium Family (for up to five members, RRP AU$17.99/month), or Tidal HiFi (lossless quality, normally AU$23.99/month) or Tidal Hi-Fi Family (for up to six people, RRP AU$35.99/month).

Tidal's Student (normally AU$5.99) and Student Hi-Fi (AU$11.99) plans are also available for this discounted price.

Tidal four months subscription for AU$5 We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just AU$5 for four months, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile. View Deal

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to the whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFI tier, which is Tidal's most premium. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access to 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.

