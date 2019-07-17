Freeview Play rounds out catch-up TV offering with My5 addition

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or abroad) for the past few years, you’ll have heard of Freeview Play. Hell, there’s a good chance you watch TV through the service everyday.

The free TV platform, which combines live TV (70 channel, including 15 in HD) with UK on-demand catch-up apps, is integrated into an increasing number of TVs and set-top boxes – and its content offering is also growing.

The service has just integrated My5, offering on-demand streaming of Channel 5 programmes such as House, Law & Order and Neighbours via an internet connection.

The My5 addition rounds out Freeview Play's UK catch-up TV catalogue, which already included BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All4, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites.

It also means Freeview Play now boasts 20,000 hours of content. As Freeview’s marketing director Owen Jenkinson points out, “that’s over two years of solidly watching TV, day and night”. According to Freeview, pay-for services like Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV offer 22,600 hours and 12,600 hours respectively.

MORE:

Freeview Play: what is it? How can you get it?

Amazon Music Unlimited gaining subscribers faster than Spotify and Apple

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

Best streaming services and devices